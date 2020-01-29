Menu

Politics

Two Ottawa byelections to be held at end of February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2020 11:00 am
Updated January 29, 2020 11:01 am
The Ottawa-Vanier seat has been vacant since the summer, when Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned, and Liberal Marie-France Lalonde left Orleans in October to represent the riding federally. Global News

OTTAWA — Premier Doug Ford has called a pair of Ottawa byelections for Feb. 27.

The Ottawa-Vanier seat has been vacant since the summer, when Liberal Nathalie Des Rosiers resigned, and Liberal Marie-France Lalonde left Orleans in October to represent the riding federally.

The Liberals will run Stephen Blais in Orleans and Lucille Collard in Ottawa-Vanier.

The governing Progressive Conservatives have named Natalie Montgomery and Patrick Mayangi as their candidates in Orleans and Ottawa-Vanier.

For the New Democrats, Manon Parrot is running in Orleans and Myriam Djilane is running in Ottawa-Vanier.

Both ridings have long been held by the Liberals.

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
