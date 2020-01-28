Menu

Canada

Missing 14-year-old girl Brockville has been found

By Neil McArtney Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 7:46 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 8:27 pm
. Brockville Police

UPDATE: Brockville Police Service report that Nancy Feltmate has been located safe and sound.

The Brockville Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing 14-year-old female.

Nancy Feltmate was last seen in Brockville on Monday, Jan. 27, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Nancy Feltmate, 14, from Brockville has been reported missing.
Nancy Feltmate, 14, from Brockville has been reported missing. Brockville Police

Police believed she may possibly be in the Smith’s Falls area.

Feltmate is described as 5’6″, weighing 120 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes.

READ MORE: 'We just need to find him': Parents of missing army reservist still holding out hope

The teen was last known to be wearing a black tracksuit with white stripes.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Nancy Feltmate is asked to notify the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127.

