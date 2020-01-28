Peterborough man charged after allegedly spitting on nightclub staff member: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Peterborough man has been charged following an altercation at a downtown nightclub early Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service says around 12:45 a.m. staff at a George Street North nightclub were attempting to escort an intoxicated man off the premises.

Police say once outside the business, the man was advised to leave but refused and allegedly spit in the face of a staff member.

Police were contacted and located the suspect and arrested him at the scene.

Tyrae Shaw, 19, of Peterborough is charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

1:55 Missing Canadian Armed Forces member last seen at nightclub: CFB Kingston Missing Canadian Armed Forces member last seen at nightclub: CFB Kingston

Story continues below advertisement