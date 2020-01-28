Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged after allegedly spitting on nightclub staff member: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 12:49 pm
Police cruiser sirens
A Peterborough man is accused of spitting on a nightclub staff member. Leslie Knight / Global News

A Peterborough man has been charged following an altercation at a downtown nightclub early Sunday.

Peterborough Police Service says around 12:45 a.m. staff at a George Street North nightclub were attempting to escort an intoxicated man off the premises.

READ MORE: Man arrested, charged with theft after foot pursuit in downtown Peterborough: police

Police say once outside the business, the man was advised to leave but refused and allegedly spit in the face of a staff member.

Police were contacted and located the suspect and arrested him at the scene.

Tyrae Shaw, 19, of Peterborough is charged with assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

Missing Canadian Armed Forces member last seen at nightclub: CFB Kingston
Missing Canadian Armed Forces member last seen at nightclub: CFB Kingston
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AssaultPeterborough Police ServiceImpaireddowntown PeterboroughSpittingGeorge Street NorthTyrae Shaw
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.