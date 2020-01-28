Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario school board warns that coronavirus concerns veer into anti-Chinese racism

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2020 11:38 am
Updated January 28, 2020 11:42 am
The board chair and director of education wrote that such requests run the risk of "demonstrating bias and racism," even when made in the name of safety.
The board chair and director of education wrote that such requests run the risk of "demonstrating bias and racism," even when made in the name of safety. Photo by Arne Dedert / Picture alliance via Getty Images

An Ontario school board is urging parents to not make assumptions about the new coronavirus that could stoke xenophobia and racism against the Chinese community.

Officials with the York Region District School Board issued a letter Monday saying it was aware of escalated concern about the virus among families of Chinese heritage.

An online petition circulating among parents in the region north of Toronto, which has a large Chinese population, calls on schools to ask students whose families have recently travelled to China to stay home for 17 days of “self-quarantine.”

READ MORE: 2nd ‘presumptive’ coronavirus case reported in Ontario, 1st case confirmed

The board chair and director of education wrote that such requests run the risk of “demonstrating bias and racism,” even when made in the name of safety.

There have been more than 4,500 cases of the new coronavirus in China, fuelling concerns about human-to-human transmission.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s top public health official said Monday that the risk to Canadians remains minimal after a second presumed positive case of the virus was discovered.

Toronto sees first confirmed case, one presumptive case of coronavirus
Toronto sees first confirmed case, one presumptive case of coronavirus
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioHealthCoronavirusYork Region District School BoardOntario CoronavirusCoronavirus OntarioOntario School BoardAnti-Chinese Racism
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.