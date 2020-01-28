Pedestrian dead, another critically injured after being hit in 2 separate incidents in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – A pedestrian has died and another is critically injured after they were struck by vehicles in separate incidents at opposite ends of Toronto on Monday.

Police say a 76-year-old man was crossing Dundas Street West, near Scarlett Road, around 8:30 p.m. when he was hit.

They say he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police say a 38-year-old woman was struck earlier Monday evening while crossing Morningside Avenue north of the Highway 401 off ramp.

Investigators say she is in hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have security or dash cam footage of either incident is asked to come forward.

