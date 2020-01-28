Menu

Canada

Pedestrian dead, another critically injured after being hit in 2 separate incidents in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2020 10:38 am
Latest Toronto pedestrian death spurs calls for action
WATCH ABOVE: (Jan. 21) A fatal hit-and-run in Toronto’s north end has once again renewed calls for more action to achieve vision zero. But the mayor is condemning the death and some say enough isn’t being done from the top. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO – A pedestrian has died and another is critically injured after they were struck by vehicles in separate incidents at opposite ends of Toronto on Monday.

Police say a 76-year-old man was crossing Dundas Street West, near Scarlett Road, around 8:30 p.m. when he was hit.

They say he was taken to hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE: Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Toronto’s north end

Police say a 38-year-old woman was struck earlier Monday evening while crossing Morningside Avenue north of the Highway 401 off ramp.

Investigators say she is in hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have security or dash cam footage of either incident is asked to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 The Canadian Press
