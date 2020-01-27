Elders Room at University of Lethbridge renamed after former Elder in Residence

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Lethbridge renamed its Elders Room on Monday to honour the late Carolla Napiakii Calf Robe, who was an Elder in Residence with the university for 11 years.

Friends, family and former colleagues of the late Iniskim elder got together Monday morning for a ceremony officially renaming the Elders Room. The university’s president and vice chancellor, Dr. Mike Mahon, and Chancellor Charles Weaselhead lead the ceremony.

Calf Robe would spend time on campus offering support and guidance to the campus community.

The elder passed away in May 2019, however, the university says her memory and all of her hard work with the university will live on.

The ceremony included speeches from Calf Robe’s granddaughter, sister, along with speeches from fellow friends and former colleagues.

Friends and family said Calf Robe learned about plants from the Grandmothers and was given the right to make medicine from her own grandmother in the 1970s. According to the university, the elder also instructed others in plant identification and common uses.

The university says Calf Robe often spoke to health sciences classes to share her knowledge of local plants.

On Monday, the University of Lethbridge renamed its Elders Room in honour of their former Elder in Residence, Carolla Napiakii Calf Robe. University of Lethbridge

“I am just so grateful that all of the work and knowledge that she [had] was truly appreciated,” said her granddaughter Tashina Calf Robe.

“Hearing all of the people speak about her has been so heart-warming. Tweet This

“Hearing people talk about the impact she had on the university and the community here and the sense of belonging, it really just lifted our spirits,” she said.

“She was definitely a very straight-forward person. She said what she thought and she wasn’t afraid to be outspoken, but she was very kind,” her granddaughter said. “She was welcoming and she made people feel comfortable, she was very encouraging and she truly believed that everybody had something to give.”

Charlene Bruised Head – Mountain Horse, the Indigenous Student Adviser with the university, said the late elder touched many lives.

“A lot of people have shared how she was able to listen, be patient and honour their questions at times of encounter,” Bruised Head – Mountain Horse said. Tweet This

She said the elder’s schedule consisted of her coming to campus twice every week, where students could have walk-in appointments with her to receive guidance and encouragement.

Bruised Head – Mountain Horse said both the family and university are happy they were able to honour Calf Robe in this way.