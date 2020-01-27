Mono Township, Ont. man charged in connection with Erin collision which left 3 injured: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they have laid charges in connection with a two-car collision in Erin, Ont. on Sunday night which left three people injured.

Provincial police say that the two vehicles collided on Wellington Road 24, southeast of Hillsburgh in Erin at around 5 a.m.

Police say that a woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening, while the two male drivers suffered less serious injuries.

They say that a 20-year-old man from Mono Township, Ont. is facing several charges including impaired operation cause bodily harm, possession of cocaine and novice driver with a blood alcohol concentration above zero.

Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

