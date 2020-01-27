Klinic still without water after Friday water main break

A well-known community health centre in Winnipeg has been temporarily closed due to lingering issues from a water main break Friday afternoon.
Klinic Community Health Centre, located between Arlington Street and Home Street on Portage Avenue, said it will be cancelling services on Monday morning while looking for temporary water solutions.
While in-person appointments at the centre are being cancelled, Klinic’s crisis support line, (204) 786-8686, remains open 24/7.
