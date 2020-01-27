Klinic still without water after Friday water main break

Send this page to someone via email

A well-known community health centre in Winnipeg has been temporarily closed due to lingering issues from a water main break Friday afternoon.

Klinic Community Health Centre, located between Arlington Street and Home Street on Portage Avenue, said it will be cancelling services on Monday morning while looking for temporary water solutions.

Update from @cityofwinnipeg we may be out of water for several days, we celebrated too soon! Currently working on temporary water solutions but will be cancelling services for tomorrow AM! Please check twitter or with your provider if you have an appt Monday @KlinicCHC https://t.co/RbWNAUb9U5 — Klinic CHC (@KlinicCHC) January 26, 2020

While in-person appointments at the centre are being cancelled, Klinic’s crisis support line, (204) 786-8686, remains open 24/7.

