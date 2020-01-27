Menu

Health

Klinic still without water after Friday water main break

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 10:26 am
Klinic Community Health on Portage Avenue.
Klinic Community Health on Portage Avenue. klinic.mb.ca

A well-known community health centre in Winnipeg has been temporarily closed due to lingering issues from a water main break Friday afternoon.

Klinic Community Health Centre, located between Arlington Street and Home Street on Portage Avenue, said it will be cancelling services on Monday morning while looking for temporary water solutions.

READ MORE: Major water main break floods Sinclair Street

Story continues below advertisement

While in-person appointments at the centre are being cancelled, Klinic’s crisis support line, (204) 786-8686, remains open 24/7.

World Mental Health Day
World Mental Health Day
