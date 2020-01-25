Man treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Calgary’s Tuscany neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in serious but stable condition after a house fire in Calgary’s Tuscany neighbourhood on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to EMS.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to heavy smoke emerging from a two-storey single-family home on Tuscany Springs Place N.W. at 2:30 p.m.

Crews knocked it down, and the only person in the house was able to escape. He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre for smoke inhalation, EMS and the CFD said.

ATCO and ENMAX were on scene to mitigate gas and power concerns.

The cause is under investigation.

