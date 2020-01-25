Menu

Man treated for smoke inhalation after house fire in Calgary’s Tuscany neighbourhood

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 7:34 pm
Crews responded to a house fire in northwest Calgary on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.
Crews responded to a house fire in northwest Calgary on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Mike Hills/Global News

A man is in serious but stable condition after a house fire in Calgary’s Tuscany neighbourhood on Saturday, Jan. 25, according to EMS.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to heavy smoke emerging from a two-storey single-family home on Tuscany Springs Place N.W. at 2:30 p.m.

Crews knocked it down, and the only person in the house was able to escape. He was taken to Foothills Medical Centre for smoke inhalation, EMS and the CFD said.

ATCO and ENMAX were on scene to mitigate gas and power concerns.

The cause is under investigation.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCalgary House FireCalgary Tuscany fireTuscany Calgary house fireTuscany fireTuscany house fireTuscany Springs PlaceTuscany Springs Place fire
