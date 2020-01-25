Londoners invited to celebrate Australia Day while raising money for bushfires

Send this page to someone via email

London locals are invited to celebrate Australia Day with a great night of music, all for a good cause.

The Australia Bushfire Relief Benefit Concert is set to take place on Sunday at 5 p.m. at Palasad SocialBowl (777 Adelaide St. N.).

All of the proceeds will go towards addressing the devastating damage caused by the bushfires in Australia.

One of the organizers of the event, Jade Bennett, said the idea of putting on a benefit concert was birthed when an Australian-born Canadian friend of hers went home over the holidays and witnessed the devastation going on.

“[My friend] Raymond Sutherland [and I] FaceTimed, and he was sending me pictures and updates,” said Bennett.

“We had a discussion about how we could possibly do something to help.”

“As a local musician, I’m fortunate to have a fair amount of connections in the music community, so my thought was, ‘Let’s throw a benefit concert!'” Tweet This

That night, Bennett reached out to a list of musicians to volunteer their time and play at the benefit concert.

By the next morning, the show was fully booked with a full line-up.

“Three weeks ago, we were sitting there on a Sunday night and decided to have a benefit concert to try and raise a couple of bucks for Australia… and now we’re [expecting] 6,000 people to attend,” said Bennett.

Half of the money raised from the benefit concert will go towards the National Bushfire Disaster Appeal and the other half to the South Australia Veterinary Emergency Management.

Concertgoers will get the chance to enjoy music by Ben Heffernan, Brent Jones, Celtae Lynne & Kory Adcock, Charrlon Mane, Empress Rising, Mike Trudgen, Mockingbird Junction, Patrick James Clark, Rhiannon Simpson, Sarina Haggarty, and Letters From Hawthorne, which Bennett is part of.

The show is an all-ages event.

Admission is by donation, but a minimum of $10 per person is suggested.