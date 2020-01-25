Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Lebanese security forces fire water, tear gas at protesters

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 25, 2020 1:02 pm
Protesters doused by water cannons in Lebanon as demonstrations continue
WATCH ABOVE: Protesters doused by water cannons in Lebanon as demonstrations continue

Lebanese security forces on Saturday fired water cannons and tear gas at anti-government protesters trying to breach a security barricade outside government headquarters in central Beirut.

Some protesters managed to open a metal gate blocking the path to the area but were pushed back.

Lebanon security forces, protesters, clash for second night
Lebanon security forces, protesters, clash for second night

“Rioting and attacks against Internal Security Forces have begun, we therefore ask peaceful protesters to leave Riad al-Solh area for their safety,” the ISF said on Twitter.

A planned march on Saturday under the slogan “We won’t pay the price” began peacefully but then saw a repeat of violence that has marked recent protests against a political class that demonstrators say has plunged the country into its worst crisis in decades.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.