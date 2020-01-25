Lebanese security forces fire water, tear gas at protesters

Send this page to someone via email

Lebanese security forces on Saturday fired water cannons and tear gas at anti-government protesters trying to breach a security barricade outside government headquarters in central Beirut.

Some protesters managed to open a metal gate blocking the path to the area but were pushed back.

Lebanon security forces, protesters, clash for second night

“Rioting and attacks against Internal Security Forces have begun, we therefore ask peaceful protesters to leave Riad al-Solh area for their safety,” the ISF said on Twitter.

A planned march on Saturday under the slogan “We won’t pay the price” began peacefully but then saw a repeat of violence that has marked recent protests against a political class that demonstrators say has plunged the country into its worst crisis in decades.

