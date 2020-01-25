Menu

Crime

Man, 43, rushed to trauma centre after being stabbed during altercation in Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 25, 2020 10:58 am
Updated January 25, 2020 11:06 am
Police said they received reports of a stabbing at 1:30 a.m.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 43-year-old man had to be rushed to a trauma centre early Saturday after he was stabbed during an altercation in Mississauga’s north end.

Police said they were called to the area of Goreway Drive and Derry Road at 1:30 a.m.

It’s believed the victim, who is from Mississauga, was standing in a plaza when he got into a physical altercation with another man and was stabbed.

He was transported to a trauma centre but, as of Saturday morning, his condition was considered stable.

Police said the suspect fled the area after the stabbing and no arrests have been made.

It’s not known if the victim and the suspect are known to each other, but police said it “appears to be an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

