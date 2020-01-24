Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Calgary elephant auction withdrawn, hunt still going ahead

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted January 24, 2020 7:35 pm
FILE - In this March 3, 2013 file photo elephants drink water in the Chobe National Park in Botswana.
FILE - In this March 3, 2013 file photo elephants drink water in the Chobe National Park in Botswana. The Associated Press

A highly contentious elephant hunt that was up for grabs at a Calgary auction has been withdrawn from the event.

Safari Club International’s Calgary-Alberta (SCI Calgary) chapter was under fire on Thursday after people caught wind of the fact they were auctioning off a two-week hunting trip to Botswana, where killing elephants for sport is no longer banned.

Related News

READ MORE: Calgary elephant hunt auction sparks outrage from animal rights activists

Animal rights activists called SCI’s bluff, saying their justification — that it was being done in the interest of population control — doesn’t hold up.

“The animals don’t have a chance on this planet when you have the wealthy and powerful coming together and auctioning off a life,” Shaun Hofer with Direct Action Everywhere said.

The president of SCI Calgary, David Little, said hunting for population control was a “viable tool” that Botswana was redeploying.

Story continues below advertisement
Animal activists plan protest outside elephant hunt auction in Calgary
Animal activists plan protest outside elephant hunt auction in Calgary

In a Facebook post on Friday, SCI said there’s been “considerable interest” in the hunt, which led the group to ask the outfitter if the hunt could instead be sold privately instead of auctioned off.

“SCI Calgary wants to thank all those who have expressed their support of the hunt, including the people of Botswana to determine their future and the role ethical, controlled hunting plays in the long-term conservation of this majestic species,” the statement read.

READ MORE: Protest at African Hunting Expo in Calgary to stop trophy hunting

Global News’ requests for comment from SCI on Friday were not returned.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HuntingCalgary elephant huntCalgary elephant hunt auctionBotswana Elephant HuntingBotswana elephant hunt auctionElephant hunt auctionElephant hunt CalgaryElephant hunt Calgary auction
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.