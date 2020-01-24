97 cats rescued from Guelph home are in ‘fair condition’: Humane Society

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Humane Society says the number of cats removed from a home this week has grown from 80 to 97, but all of the felines seem to be in “fair condition.”

The organization says it took in the cats earlier this week after receiving a call for support from their owner.

READ MORE: Owner surrenders 80 cats over to Guelph Humane Society

The group says the cats have now undergone medical assessments and while the majority are doing OK, several have eye issues or other health conditions that will require monitoring.

It says more information will be released as some of the cats become available for adoption.

The humane society initially said it had rescued 80 cats but that number grew to nearly 100 by the end of the week.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Guelph Humane Society breaks ground on new facility

The organization said Wednesday it did not know how the owner came to have so many cats but noted none of the animals appeared to have been spayed or neutered, which likely contributed to their ranks.

It said the province’s animal welfare hotline had also been notified of the situation.