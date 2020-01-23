Havelock man arrested after brandishing knife at business employee, gun found in vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Havelock man is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident at a restaurant on Wednesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service say around 7:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the area area of Park and Albert streets for a report of a man outside the business.

The man was reportedly banging on cars and possibly in possession of a handgun.

Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect in the area of Perry Street, who allegedly fled on foot when he saw police.

It’s alleged the suspect then ran into another business and when confronted by an employee, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened them.

Officers on foot eventually apprehended the suspect in the area of Stewart and Park place. They also located the suspect’s vehicle on Park Street and allegedly found a handgun inside the vehicle.

Brett Lee Humphrey, 35, of Highway 7, Havelock, is charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Resisting a peace officer

Breach of firearm regulation – transport firearm or restricted weapon

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

