Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Havelock man arrested after brandishing knife at business employee, gun found in vehicle: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 23, 2020 5:13 pm
Updated January 23, 2020 5:15 pm
A Peterborough man faces weapons charges following an incident at a restaurant on Wednesday.
A Peterborough man faces weapons charges following an incident at a restaurant on Wednesday. Global News Peterborough file

A Havelock man is facing numerous weapons charges following an incident at a restaurant on Wednesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service say around 7:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the area area of Park and Albert streets for a report of a man outside the business.

The man was reportedly banging on cars and possibly in possession of a handgun.

Officers arrived on scene and located a suspect in the area of Perry Street, who allegedly fled on foot when he saw police.

READ MORE: Peterborough man attempts to cut down parking meter: police

It’s alleged the suspect then ran into another business and when confronted by an employee, the suspect brandished a knife and threatened them.

Officers on foot eventually apprehended the suspect in the area of Stewart and Park place. They also located the suspect’s vehicle on Park Street and allegedly found a handgun inside the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Brett Lee Humphrey, 35, of Highway 7, Havelock, is charged with the following:

  • Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm
  • Resisting a peace officer
  • Breach of firearm regulation – transport firearm or restricted weapon

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

Peterborough police update drugs and weapons raids
Peterborough police update drugs and weapons raids
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceKnifeWeaponsHandgunThreatsFlight From PoliceArmed Person
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.