QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

CHICOUTIMI, Que. – Karl Boudrias scored the winner 1:58 into overtime to help complete a 7-6 come-from-behind victory for Chicoutimi Sagueneens over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard and Raphael Lavoie each had a pair of goals, while Vladislav Kotkov and Patrick Kyte also scored for Chicoutimi (33-7-4) — which has now eight straight games.

Both Harvey-Pinard and Lavoie lead the Sagueneens in goals this season with 27 and 24 respectively.

Valentin Demchenko, with two goals, Jordan Briere, Mikisiw Awashish, Charles-Antoine Giguere and Gabriel Proulx replied for Baie-Comeau (19-18-7).

Chicoutimi netminder Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo made 20 saves.

Daniel Moody stopped 32-of-39 shots in defeat.

The Sagueneens scored on three of their six power plays, while the Drakkar went 2 for 4 with the man advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

OCEANIC 7 VOLTIGEURS 0

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Zachary Bolduc scored his second career QMJHL hat trick, Alexis Lafreniere added three helpers and Colten Ellis made 27 saves for his first shutout of the season as Rimouski (25-14-7) blanked Drummondville (26-17-1). Both of Bolduc’s career hat tricks have come against the Voltigueurs.

—

SEA DOGS 10 OLYMPIQUES 6

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Joshua Roy recorded a career-high four points with a goal and three assists, while Josh Lawrence scored twice and added a helper in Saint John’s (22-23-1) win over Gatineau (16-25-3).

—

HUSKIES 6 FOREURS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Simon Dubois-Tiberghen finished with a career-high three points with a goal and two assists, while Alexis Brisson scored a pair of goals in Rouyn-Noranda’s (22-19-4) rout against Val-d’Or (19-19-6).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22 2020.