Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP spent less than $800K on massive manhunt after B.C. killings

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2020 7:31 pm
RCMP search an area near Gillam, Man. in this photo posted to their Twitter page on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The deputy mayor of a northern Manitoba community at the centre of a massive manhunt says it will be a long time before things return to normal.
RCMP search an area near Gillam, Man. in this photo posted to their Twitter page on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The deputy mayor of a northern Manitoba community at the centre of a massive manhunt says it will be a long time before things return to normal. CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Twitter, Manitoba RCMP, @rcmpmb *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Manitoba RCMP say less than $800,000 was spent on a massive search last summer for two young men, wanted for three killings in northern British Columbia.

RCMP Cpl. Julie Courchaine says the amount includes only the cost incurred by the Manitoba RCMP during the 17-day search through the province’s northern terrain.

It does not include the cost of the B.C. RCMP or the Canadian Armed Forces, whose members were also involved in the search.

READ MORE: Gillam, Man., still reeling after manhunt for B.C. murder suspects ends

Mounties have said 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky and 19-year-old Kam McLeod confessed in videos to the murders of University of British Columbia lecturer Leonard Dyck, American Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler.

A burned-out vehicle the killers were using was spotted in Gillam, Man. on July 23, sparking the manhunt.

Story continues below advertisement

Their bodies were eventually found in dense brush near the Nelson River, and police determined McLeod had shot Schmegelsky before shooting himself.

Looking back on the northern B.C. murders
Looking back on the northern B.C. murders
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMPWinnipeg crimeCanadian Armed ForcesBryer SchmegelskyKam McLeodLucas FowlerManhuntleonard dyckManitoba manhuntnorthern b.c. murdersAmerican Chynna DeeseGilam Mantioba ManhuntJulie Courchaine
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.