Man arrested after officer on patrol interrupts break-and-enter in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Sunderland, Ont., man is facing charges, including breaking and entering, after a police officer in Lindsay responded to an alarm at a business early Wednesday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says an officer was in the area of Greenfield Road when he heard an alarm sounding from a nearby business.

READ MORE: OPP seeking 2 suspects after money reportedly stolen from Kinmount vending machine

When he arrived, police say the officer saw a man attempting to leave the area.

After a subsequent investigation, police say the man attempted to force his way into the closed business. He was arrested and found to be in possession of a controlled substance, according to police.

Andrew McFadden, 38, of Sunderland, was charged with obstructing a peace officer, breaking and entering, mischief to property and possession of a controlled substance.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 27.

1:33 13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break 13 Queen’s student homes ransacked over holiday break