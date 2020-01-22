Man arrested after officer on patrol interrupts break-and-enter in Lindsay: police

A Sunderland, Ont., man is facing charges, including breaking and entering, after a police officer in Lindsay responded to an alarm at a business early Wednesday.
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says an officer was in the area of Greenfield Road when he heard an alarm sounding from a nearby business.
When he arrived, police say the officer saw a man attempting to leave the area.
After a subsequent investigation, police say the man attempted to force his way into the closed business. He was arrested and found to be in possession of a controlled substance, according to police.
Andrew McFadden, 38, of Sunderland, was charged with obstructing a peace officer, breaking and entering, mischief to property and possession of a controlled substance.
He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 27.
