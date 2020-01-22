OPP officer suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Tillsonburg, Ont.

An OPP officer sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Monday.
Oxford County OPP say officers received a report of a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle in Tillsonburg shortly before noon on Jan. 20.
OPP, along with Tillsonburg Fire Services and Oxford County paramedics, responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Cedar and Simcoe streets.
Provincial police say the officer in the unmarked police vehicle was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle was unharmed, police say.
Following an investigation, police say an 88-year-old resident of Tillsonburg was issued a provincial offence notice.
