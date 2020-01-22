Menu

Canada

OPP officer suffers minor injuries in 2-vehicle crash in Tillsonburg, Ont.

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted January 22, 2020 9:34 am
OPP, along with Tillsonburg Fire Services and Oxford County paramedics, responded to the scene of the crash.
OPP, along with Tillsonburg Fire Services and Oxford County paramedics, responded to the scene of the crash. Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

An OPP officer sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Tillsonburg, Ont., on Monday.

Oxford County OPP say officers received a report of a crash involving an unmarked police vehicle in Tillsonburg shortly before noon on Jan. 20.

OPP, along with Tillsonburg Fire Services and Oxford County paramedics, responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Cedar and Simcoe streets.

READ MORE: 12 motorists charged with driving the wrong way on Highway 401 in Tyendinaga

Provincial police say the officer in the unmarked police vehicle was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was unharmed, police say.

Following an investigation, police say an 88-year-old resident of Tillsonburg was issued a provincial offence notice.

Story continues below advertisement
