Young Stars Classic, featuring NHL rookies and hopefuls, returning to South Okanagan

After a one-year hiatus, the Young Stars Classic is returning to the Okanagan.

On Tuesday, the Vancouver Canucks announced it will again be hosting the tournament in Penticton. The four-team event will run Sept. 11-15, and will also feature prospects from the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets.

The rookie showcase began in 2010 with five teams and ran that way until 2013. From 2014-17, it was a four-team event featuring Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg.

In 2018, the Oilers and Flames left, with the Jets leaving in 2019, resulting in the tournament’s cancellation that year.

Now, all four teams are back.

“We are very excited to once again hold the Young Stars Classic in Penticton,” Jim Benning, the Canucks’ general manager, stated in a news release.

“The Young Stars tournament provides an opportunity to evaluate top NHL prospects in competitive, high-calibre games. We’re grateful to the South Okanagan Events Centre and the City of Penticton for providing their first-class facility and hospitality.”

“Today’s announcement that the Young Stars Classic is returning home to Penticton is great news for the City, the South Okanagan Events Centre and the region as a whole,” said Penticton mayor John Vassilaki.

The Canucks say ticket information will be released at a later date, but below is the 2020 Young Stars Classic schedule.

Friday, Sept. 11: Vancouver vs Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12: Calgary vs Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12: Vancouver vs Edmonton, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 13: Edmonton vs Calgary, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Edmonton vs Winnipeg, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Vancouver vs Calgary, 7:30 p.m.

