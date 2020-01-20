Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Malaysia says it’s not a ‘dumping site,’ sends back trash to 13 countries including Canada

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 20, 2020 11:00 am
Updated January 20, 2020 11:05 am
In this May 28, 2019, file photo, a container is filled with plastic waste from Australia, in Port Klang, Malaysia. Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 mainly rich countries since the third quarter last year, Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said on Jan. 20, 2020.
In this May 28, 2019, file photo, a container is filled with plastic waste from Australia, in Port Klang, Malaysia. Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 mainly rich countries since the third quarter last year, Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said on Jan. 20, 2020. Vincent Thian/AP

PENANG, Malaysia — Malaysia has sent back 150 containers of plastic waste to 13 mainly rich countries since the third quarter last year, with the environment minster warning on Monday that those who want to make the country a rubbish bin of the world can “dream on.”

Shipments of unwanted rubbish have been rerouted to Southeast Asia since China banned the import of plastic waste in 2018, but Malaysia and other developing countries are fighting back.

Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin said another 110 containers are expected to be sent back by the middle of this year.

READ MORE: Philippines keeps telling Canada to pick up its trash — why is it still there?

Yeo said the successful repatriation of a total 3,737 metric tonnes (4,120 U.S. tons) of waste followed strict enforcement at key Malaysian ports to block smuggling of waste and shuttering more than 200 illegal plastic recycling factories.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 150 containers, 43 were returned to France, 42 to the United Kingdom, 17 to the United States, 11 to Canada, 10 to Spain and the rest to Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Portugal, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Lithuania, her ministry said.

Philippines garbage now at Metro Vancouver facility
Philippines garbage now at Metro Vancouver facility

She said the Malaysian government didn’t pay a single cent, with the costs of sending back the waste fully borne by the shipping liners and companies responsible for importing and exporting the waste.

Yeo said talks were ongoing with U.S. authorities to take back another 60 containers this year. Canada also has 15 more containers, Japan 14, the U.K. 9 and Belgium 8 from 110 more containers that are still being held at Malaysian ports, she said.

“If people want to see us as the rubbish dump of the world, you dream on,” Yeo told reporters during inspection at a port in northern Penang state.

READ MORE: Canada violated international law by dumping garbage in the Philippines: lawyers

Yeo said the government will launch an action plan on illegal plastic importation next month that will help the different agencies coordinate enforcement and speed up the process of returning the waste.

“Our position is very firm. We just want to send back (the waste) and we just want to give a message that Malaysia is not the dumping site of the world,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Malaysiacanada garbage developing countriesmalaysia garbagemalaysia garbage dumpmalaysia sending back garbagemalaysia sends back trashmalaysia trashrich countries garbage dump
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.