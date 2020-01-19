This week on Focus Montreal: Jan. 19, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at how Montreal is equipped to deal with earthquakes, the shocking anti-Semitic property clause in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Montreal’s new immigrant awareness campaign. Watch below.

Is Montreal earthquake ready?

This week’s earthquake in southwestern Quebec jolted many people out of bed on Monday. The 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit just before sunrise and its epicentre was 19 kilometres from Huntington Quebec.

McGill geology researcher and professor Dr. Christie Rowe joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes. Watch above.

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu’s shocking anti-Jewish clause

Many Quebec residents were shocked to find out this week that there’s a decades-old clause prohibiting Jewish people from buying or renting property in one neighborhood of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

A Quebec judge recently struck down the clause in a ruling late last year, saying it went against public policy.

Heidi Berger, founder of the Foundation for Genocide Education, joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to discuss the anti-Semitic law and how it shows the need for people to be more aware of past and current acts of discrimination. Watch above.

Montreal’s new immigrant awareness campaign

The city of Montreal is hoping to open doors for immigrants with a new awareness campaign. The campaign, called Closed Doors, aims to shine a light on the many challenges newcomers face when trying to find employment in the city, despite often being very qualified candidates.

Campaign spokesperson Shahir Guindi joined Global’s Elysia Bryan-Baynes to talk about the initiative. Watch above.

