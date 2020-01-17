Lindsay, Ont., father-to-be remembered for kind heart and big personality

Send this page to someone via email

Forty-year-old Wade Hartin and his wife Emily had always wanted a family.

This was the year it was going to happen

Emily is expecting the couple’s first child in April.

“They had been describing it as their miracle baby,” said the couple’s friend Ashley Webster. “They had been trying to get pregnant for quite some time. Wade was so excited to be a dad. His eyes would just light up when he would talk about that.”

But Hartin will never have a chance to hold his son or daughter.

“Wade would have been just the best dad,” said Webster. “He would have been the type of dad that would have been fun, playing on the floor with his kid. Protective.”

Hartin was killed Tuesday morning while working as a snow-grooming machine operator at Dagmar Ski Resort near Uxbridge.

“Wade was everyone’s best friend,” his older brother, Shayne, wrote in a statement to Global News. “When people would first meet Wade, they were always amazed by his great smile and caring personality.

“Wade’s love for family, friends and snowboarding will be carried on by many. Wade was a loving husband to Emily, and very proud to be a first-time dad in April. This sudden death has left everyone trying to find answers and we will all miss his big hugs, witty sense of humour and larger than life personality.”

“He made friends so easily,” said Webster. “He would sell something on Kijiji and that person would end up being his friend.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help Emily and her unborn baby.

“Our family is so grateful to all those who have been asking how they can support us during this difficult time,” wrote Shayne.

The circumstances surrounding Hartin’s death are still unknown. The Ministry of Labour says their investigation is ongoing.

The visitation for Hartin will be at Celebrations, 35 Lindsay Street North, on Jan. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday.