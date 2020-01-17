Menu

‘Significant snowfall’, strong winds in Ottawa’s forecast this weekend: weather agency

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 11:21 am
A person walks their dog along the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail in Mississippi Mills, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
A person walks their dog along the Ottawa Valley Rail Trail in Mississippi Mills, Ont., on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Ottawa residents should expect a dump of snow reaching 15 to 25 centimetres this weekend, says a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

As a low-pressure system makes its way into eastern and northeastern Ontario on Saturday morning, people should also brace for strong winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour, the statement cautioned.

Those gusts will “create areas of local blowing snow” on Saturday afternoon, the weather agency wrote.

“Visibilities will be reduced in areas of blowing snow, which can make travel hazardous,” Environment Canada warned commuters.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

The “significant” snowfall is forecasted to ease to “light flurries” on Sunday morning, the agency said.

Weather warnings could be issued later and Environment Canada urged residents to keep monitoring forecasts and alerts.

