Health

Exercise comparable to caffeine in boosting working memory: study

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 17, 2020 9:04 am
Updated January 17, 2020 9:44 am
Researchers found that brisk walks can stand up to caffeine in terms of boosting working memory.
Researchers found that brisk walks can stand up to caffeine in terms of boosting working memory. Julius Schorzman / Creative Commons

A new study from researchers based in London, Ont., finds exercise is comparable to caffeine in boosting working memory.

The study, published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports and conducted at Western University’s Exercise and Health Psychology Laboratory, found that exercise may also be able to reduce the negative effects of caffeine withdrawal.

READ MORE: Coffee addict? Why your daily cup of coffee may lead to a longer life

Working memory refers to the ability to store and manipulate information in the present.

A news release on the study explains that examples of working memory include remembering items on a grocery list after having travelled to a grocery store or recalling how each royal is related to one another on The Crown while binge-watching Season 3.

In the study, researchers compared one bout of aerobic exercise — about a 20-minute brisk walk on a treadmill — with a dose of caffeine equivalent to about one cup of coffee.

Story continues below advertisement

Researchers found that in both caffeine consumers and non-caffeine consumers, exercise compared favourably to caffeine in boosting working memory.

READ MORE: Is it safe to exercise when there’s an extreme cold warning?

Data from the study also found similar bouts of exercise may have the ability to reduce the negative effects of caffeine withdrawal, including headaches, fatigue and crankiness.

“If people experience withdrawal, an acute, brisk walk may reduce some of the symptoms,” said Anisa Morava, a graduate student who collaborated on the research.

Getting a headache without coffee? Here are alternatives
Getting a headache without coffee? Here are alternatives
London Health Exercise Western University Coffee Caffeine
