Thompson Assault

Men wanted following serious assault in Thompson: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 5:16 pm
Jerome Montgomery Cook, 23, left, and Patrick Shamus Jackson, 32.
Jerome Montgomery Cook, 23, left, and Patrick Shamus Jackson, 32. Handout/RCMP

Police are looking for two men in connection with a serious assault in Thompson late last year that’s left a man in hospital for more than a month.

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Selkirk, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found unresponsive outside the South Tower on Princeton Drive Dec. 6.

RCMP said Thursday the man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Two people from Thompson were arrested in connection with the assault last week.

Donald Timothy Massan, 32, is charged with aggravated assault and robbery and Mariah Martha Baker is charged with robbery.

Police are now looking for two further suspects.

Patrick Shamus Jackson, 30, from Thompson, is wanted for robbery and Jerome Montgomery Cook, 23, of Pikwitonei First Nation, is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police along with the RCMP’s Major Crimes Unit continue to investigate.

