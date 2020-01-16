School closures for Thursday in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to storm

Send this page to someone via email

The following schools have announced they will be closed Thursday due to the snow and winter storm conditions.

More announcements are set to be made early Thursday morning as school boards make assessments.

Universities and Colleges

Blanche Macdonald Centre

All other post-secondary institutions say they will provide updates Thursday morning if classes are cancelled.

Schools

Surrey

Guru Angad Dev Elementary School

Khalsa Secondary School

Khalsa School Old Yale Road

Khalsa School Newton

Surrey Christian School – all campuses

Coquitlam

Queen of All Saints Elementary

Aldergrove

Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley

Mission

All public schools

Campbell River

All public schools

Sunshine Coast

All public schools

