School closures for Thursday in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to storm

The following schools have announced they will be closed Thursday due to the snow and winter storm conditions.
More announcements are set to be made early Thursday morning as school boards make assessments.
Universities and Colleges
- Blanche Macdonald Centre
All other post-secondary institutions say they will provide updates Thursday morning if classes are cancelled.
Schools
Surrey
- Guru Angad Dev Elementary School
- Khalsa Secondary School
- Khalsa School Old Yale Road
- Khalsa School Newton
- Surrey Christian School – all campuses
Coquitlam
- Queen of All Saints Elementary
Aldergrove
- Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley
Mission
- All public schools
Campbell River
- All public schools
Sunshine Coast
- All public schools
