School Closures

School closures for Thursday in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to storm

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 2:00 am
Updated January 16, 2020 2:07 am
The good, the bad and the ugly of a Metro Vancouver snow day
Snow days in Metro Vancouver bring out the good, the bad, the ugly… and the stupid… in some people. Jordan Armstrong reports.

The following schools have announced they will be closed Thursday due to the snow and winter storm conditions.

More announcements are set to be made early Thursday morning as school boards make assessments.

READ MORE: Power outages, traffic and transit delays as new round of snow and wind hits Lower Mainland

Universities and Colleges

  • Blanche Macdonald Centre

All other post-secondary institutions say they will provide updates Thursday morning if classes are cancelled.

Schools

Surrey

  • Guru Angad Dev Elementary School
  • Khalsa Secondary School
  • Khalsa School Old Yale Road
  • Khalsa School Newton
  • Surrey Christian School – all campuses

Coquitlam

  • Queen of All Saints Elementary
Aldergrove

  • Khalsa School of the Fraser Valley

Mission

  • All public schools

Campbell River

  • All public schools

Sunshine Coast

  • All public schools
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 15
B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan 15
