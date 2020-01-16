Scott Thompson: Is parental support waning for teacher unions?

Send this page to someone via email

I really believe support is waning for Ontario teacher unions and this version of their never-ending struggle to do what’s best for our kids.

It is not because we don’t all care deeply for our kids and their education or are not grateful for the dedicated teachers who help them reach their full potential.

I believe the support is waning because there are enough parents out there who have been through this multiple times, even those like me who lived it as a student, and know there is a non-stop pattern here that comes around every couple of years.

For more than 40 years, since I was a kid, their mantra has always been, “it’s not about compensation, it’s about the kids”

The faces can change, the students can change, the teachers can change, the political party of the day can change — but the story is always the same.

At the end of the day, enrolment in Ontario schools has been declining or stagnant for decades, yet money increases under all governments.

Let’s make this point once again. These are not student unions that look out for our kids’ best interest.

These are teacher unions, paid by the teachers to look after their best interests regarding their employment contract.

The unions have been extremely successful over decades, tapping into the emotion around one’s child, and have sold the same narrative each time whether to a Liberal, NDP or Progressive Conservative government.

Ontarians are now recognizing this and asking questions as to why this is happening time and time again.

Is the only solution to give in to their demands for more each time if you want your party elected?

Again, most are extremely appreciative of what teachers do, but also feel they are well compensated for that, with perks most of us could only dream of.

At what point do taxpayers become taken advantage of because no one wants to hurt our kids?

Who is looking out for the parents who are raising these kids — and enduring the cost?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML — Hamilton.​​​​​