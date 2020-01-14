Menu

Montreal Police

Garbage truck employee pinned between truck and van: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 5:58 pm
The van collided with the garbage truck while the truck was stopped on the side of the road and the victim was standing behind it.
The van collided with the garbage truck while the truck was stopped on the side of the road and the victim was standing behind it. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

A 22-year-old garbage truck employee was taken to hospital after being pinned between a van and his truck on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the male victim suffered lower-body injuries but is in stable condition. Authorities say they received the 911 call at 3:30 p.m. and were dispatched to Charron Street, where the incident took place.

READ MORE: Elderly woman found outside seniors’ residence died by natural causes: Quebec coroner’s office

The driver of the van was a 69-year-old man. The van collided with the garbage truck while the truck was stopped on the side of the road and the victim was standing behind it.

The driver of the van was not injured.

Charron Street was closed to traffic between Le Ber and Favard streets while authorities investigated the cause of the incident.
Montreal police investigating suspicious deaths of a 42-year old woman and two children in the East End of the city
