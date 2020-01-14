Menu

World

Chemical emergency alert activated in northeastern Spain after explosion

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 14, 2020 2:01 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 2:05 pm
Thousands in Madrid protest agreement with Catalan separatists
WATCH: Thousands in Madrid protest agreement with Catalan separatists

A massive explosion took place at an industrial zone for chemicals in northeastern Spain on Tuesday, and the regional emergency services agency warned people nearby not to go outside.

A tweet by emergency services for the Catalonia region called the blast in the port city of Tarragona a “chemical accident” and said no information on possible deaths or injuries was available.

The service advised residents in parts of the city of 800,000 and in nearby towns to close their windows and to refrain from going outside as preventive measures

The explosion led to a fire, the regional service said, while fire departments sent 10 brigades to the area.

READ MORE: Spain’s Socialist leader Sanchez wins by two votes to form coalition government

Local residents posted videos showing the aftermath of the blast, with flames and a big column of black smoke emerging from an area dotted with big industrial tanks.

Story continues below advertisement

Some local residents told Tarragona Radio that the blast could be heard from miles away.

Tarragona is located 115 kilometres southwest of Barcelona, the regional capital of Spain’s Catalonia region.

Since 2015, the city has housed a 1,200-hectare “chemical hub,” ChemMed, that was described as the largest of its kind in southern Europe.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
