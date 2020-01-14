Menu

Sports

Marc Gasol expected to return from injury for Toronto Raptors’ next game

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 1:16 pm
Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol makes a pass at practice for the NBA Finals in Oakland on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.
Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol makes a pass at practice for the NBA Finals in Oakland on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

Toronto Raptors starting centre Marc Gasol expects to return from a left hamstring injury tomorrow night in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.

Gasol was hurt Dec. 18 in Detroit, the same night teammates Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) suffered injuries.

Siakam and Powell both returned Sunday for the Raptors’ loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

Assuming Gasol returns tomorrow, he will have missed 12 games.

The 34-year-old Spain native, a three-time NBA all-star, is averaging 6.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27 games this year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
