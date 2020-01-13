Menu

Canada

‘Foul play’ ruled out after bodies found in Simcoe home: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 10:13 am
Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk say the discovery of two bodies inside a Simcoe home is not being investigated as a suspicious incident.

Officers say they were called out to a home on Woodhouse Street in Simcoe just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 7, 2020 to do what they call a ‘welfare check’ on people in the home.

Upon arrival, police found the bodies of a male and a female in the home.

Investigators say a post-mortem examination was completed on Thursday and preliminary results suggest no foul play.

Police say the investigation is continuing and they are awaiting toxicology results.

The identities of the people haven’t been released and the investigation is ongoing.

— with files from Global News Radio 980 CFPL’s Jess Brady and Jaqueline LeBel.

