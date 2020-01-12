QMJHL Roundup: Sunday, January 12, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Zachary Emond stopped 33 shots as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies blanked the Rimouski Oceanic 2-0 on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Mathieu Gagnon scored the winner at 13:52 of the third period to help Rouyn-Noranda halt a seven-game losing streak.

Vincent Marleau also scored for the defending Memorial Cup champion Huskies (20-19-3).

Colten Ellis kicked out 17 shots for Rimouski (23-13-7), which had its three-game win streak come to an end.

Oceanic forward Alexis Lafreniere had his 14-game point streak halted by being held off the scoresheet for just the fifth time in 34 games.

SEA DOGS 3 DRAKKAR 0

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Zachary Bouthillier made 32 saves and Josh Lawrence and Brady Burns had a goal and an assist each as the Sea Dogs (21-21-1) blanked Baie-Comeau (19-17-5).

—

ISLANDERS 7 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Brett Budgell and Cole Edwards each had a pair of goals and Brendon Clavelle tacked on three assists as Charlottetown (23-16-5) toppled the Mooseheads (16-21-3).

—

WILDCATS 4 EAGLES 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Benoit-Olivier Groulx had a goal and an assist, and world-junior defenceman Jared McIsaac made his Wildcats (28-12-0) debut in a win over Cape Breton (24-14-3).

—

VOLTIGEURS 5 CATARACTES 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Xavier Simoneau had a goal and three assists and Mathieu Charlebois and Brandon Skubel both scored twice as the Voltigeurs (25-16-0) downed Shawinigan (19-21-0).

—

PHOENIX 3 REMPARTS 2 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Samuel Bolduc struck 21 seconds into the extra period as the Phoenix (32-6-4) erased a two-goal deficit to beat Quebec (17-23-2) for their fourth straight win.

—

SAGUENEENS 3 TITAN 2

BATHURST, N.B. — Justin Ducharme scored the go-ahead goal at 11:31 of the second, and Chicoutimi (30-7-4) slipped past the Titan (7-27-7) for its fifth win in a row.

—

OLYMPIQUES 4 ARMADA 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Remi Poirier turned away 37 shots and Evan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist as the Olympiques (14-24-3) posted a shutout against Blainville-Boisbriand (23-16-3).

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.