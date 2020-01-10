Lynn Valley Road in North Vancouver closed due to police standoff

Send this page to someone via email

Lynn Valley Road was closed between Morgan Road and William Avenue Friday afternoon due to a police standoff.

North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries says officers were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. when a resident spotted their downstairs tenant with a hand gun.

The resident left the home, and police condoned off the block and called in the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Officers could be seen pointing long guns over a fence towards a home on Lynn Valley Road.

“The negotiators have made contact with this gentleman, and of course it’s a very dynamic and changing situation. They’re going to continue working on resolving this peacefully.”

“We don’t have a lot of information about the reason that this has happened.”

DeVries said some residents of neighbouring homes have also been asked to leave as a precaution.

#RiderAlert 228 Lynn Valley detour. Regular route to Grande and 15 St, then 15 St, Lonsdale, 29 St, Lynn Valley Road resume regular route due to police incident. ^LA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 10, 2020

#RiderAlert 228 Lonsdale Quay detour. Regular route to Lynn Valley Road and 29 St then 29 St, Lonsdale Ave, 15 St, Grand Blvd resume regular route due to police incident. ^LA — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 10, 2020

TransLink said the 228 Lynn Valley and 228 Lonsdale Quay buses were being detoured due to the incident.

There is no timeline for the road to reopen, and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

