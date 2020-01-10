Menu

Lynn Valley Road

Lynn Valley Road in North Vancouver closed due to police standoff

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 5:28 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 6:27 pm
North Vancouver RCMP on the scene of a police incident, Friday. .
North Vancouver RCMP on the scene of a police incident, Friday. . Global News

Lynn Valley Road was closed between Morgan Road and William Avenue Friday afternoon due to a police standoff.

North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries says officers were called to the scene around 1:30 p.m. when a resident spotted their downstairs tenant with a hand gun.

READ MORE: Eight-hour police standoff with distressed man in downtown Vancouver ends peacefully

The resident left the home, and police condoned off the block and called in the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Officers could be seen pointing long guns over a fence towards a home on Lynn Valley Road.

“The negotiators have made contact with this gentleman, and of course it’s a very dynamic and changing situation. They’re going to continue working on resolving this peacefully.”

“We don’t have a lot of information about the reason that this has happened.”

DeVries said some residents of neighbouring homes have also been asked to leave as a precaution.

 

TransLink said the 228 Lynn Valley and 228 Lonsdale Quay buses were being detoured due to the incident.

There is no timeline for the road to reopen, and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

More to come…

VPD on standoff in downtown Vancouver
