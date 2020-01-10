Menu

Canada

Lisa Raitt hired by CIBC as vice-chair of global investment banking

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 10, 2020 3:40 pm
Former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt speaks with the media as she arrives for a Conservative caucus meeting on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday November 6, 2019.
Former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt speaks with the media as she arrives for a Conservative caucus meeting on Parliament hill in Ottawa, Wednesday November 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

CIBC says it has hired former Conservative MP Lisa Raitt as vice-chair of global investment banking.

The bank says she will focus on developing and fostering senior level client relationships and business development globally as part of CIBC’s Capital Markets team.

Raitt, who lost her re-election bid for the Ontario riding of Milton in the last federal election, will start January 27.

She becomes the latest high-profile MP to move over to Canada’s banking sector.

Last February, Bank of Montreal hired former Liberal cabinet minister Scott Brison as its vice-chair of investment and corporate banking.

WATCH: Lisa Raitt says she was ‘really happy’ to have represented Milton after loss

Federal Election 2019: Lisa Raitt says she was ‘really happy’ to have represented Milton after loss

In 2018, former Conservative Party leader Rona Ambrose joined TD Securities to support its global clients on best practices in navigating complex economic, trade, environmental and political issues.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
