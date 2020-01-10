New video appears to show Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashing in Iran

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: The video attached to this story may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised.

A new video appears to show the crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, as well as the aircraft’s final moments.

The Kyiv-bound Boeing 737-800 crashed early Wednesday after taking off from Tehran, Iran, killing all on board.

Video purportedly shows Iranian missile hitting Ukraine airliner before crash

The roughly 20-second clip shows a flickering fireball in the night sky that descends rapidly towards the ground.

An explosion takes place on impact, generating a flash of light that temporarily turns the sky yellow.

Global News has not independently verified the footage.

It was taken from a highway outside Tehran, according to Storyful, a company that verifies and publishes social media video.

Its origins are not yet known but the events shown appear to match other video of the incident, according to the company.

Storyful says it has confirmed that the footage was taken just over 2 km southeast of the crash site, a farmer’s field near the town of Shahedshahr.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that based on Canadian and allied intelligence, it’s believed that the airliner was brought down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

Iranian officials have denied they attacked the aircraft.

There were 176 people on board, including crew.

Sixty-three of them were Canadian, and Trudeau said that the majority of those on the flight — 138 passengers — were looking to catch connecting flights to Canada.

According to the passenger manifest, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians (including crew members), 10 Swedish citizens, four from Afghanistan and three each from Germany and the U.K. were also on the flight.