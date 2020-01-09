Fourth North Atlantic right whale calf of the season injured only a day after being spotted

Send this page to someone via email

The fourth North Atlantic right whale calf of the 2019-2020 calving season has been spotted off the coast of the United States — but officials say it’s already been injured, likely by a vessel.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the newest member of the endangered species was spotted approximately eight nautical miles off the coast of Georgia on Wednesday.

NOAA says that the calf appears to have injuries to its mouth, which could hamper its ability to nurse and feed.

“Experts say the calf’s two roughly parallel and s-shaped injuries were consistent with the propeller of a vessel,” NOAA said in a release.

They add that the wounds are concerning due to their severity and location.

The whale has been spotted travelling with its mother, which NOAA has identified as Derecha, which means “right” in Spanish.

NOAA says they first spotted Derecha was in December 1993.

The mother is believed to be at least 27 years old and that this is her fourth calf. Experts believe the newborn is only days old.

Anyone with information about the calf’s injuries and additional sightings is asked to contact 1-877-WHALE-HELP (1-877-942-5343).

NOAA believes the vessel that struck the animal may have propeller damage.

Teams with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Clearwater Marine Aquarium were out searching this morning to try and locate the pair in an attempt to assess the calf’s condition.

The birth of any right whale is considered significant in the ocean conservation movement as the species remains critically endangered, with approximately 411 whales remaining.

Since 2017, at least 29 North Atlantic right whales have died in U.S. and Canadian waters. Most of their deaths were a result of entanglements with fishing gear and collisions with ships.

Last month, an international conservation group announced the birth of the first North Atlantic right whale calf of the 2019-2020 calving season.

With files from The Canadian Press and Graeme Benjamin