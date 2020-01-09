Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: more snow followed by blast of arctic air

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 2:46 pm
5-10 centimetres of snow is possible in the Okanagan by the middle of the second weekend of 2020.
5-10 centimetres of snow is possible in the Okanagan by the middle of the second weekend of 2020. SkyTracker Weather

After 10 to 30 centimetres of snow fell in the Okanagan earlier in the week, another wave is on the way to finish the first full week of 2020.

Thursday started off on a cool note with temperatures down to -13 with wind chills as cool as -17 in Kelowna before the mercury starts to climb back toward the freezing mark in the afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

 

The next frontal system will roll in by Friday morning, spreading 5 to 10 centimetres of snow across the valley bottom with a gusty southerly wind bringing reduced visibility at times.

Snow will be falling for your Friday morning commute in the Okanagan.
Snow will be falling for your Friday morning commute in the Okanagan. SkyTracker WEather

Temperatures will stay below freezing all day, a trend that will dominate through to the end of the month.

Lingering light snow is expected over the weekend with an additional 5 to 10 centimetres possible before the mercury makes a nose dive into the mid-minus teens Sunday night.

More snow is expected on Saturday along a cold front.
More snow is expected on Saturday along a cold front. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs will drop into minus double digits for the second full week of the year with overnight lows possibly pushing into the -20s as partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions prevail with a chance of flurries at times.

Story continues below advertisement
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

