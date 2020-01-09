Regina Pats goalie Max Paddock dealt to the Prince Albert Raiders

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Pats have traded goaltender Max Paddock to the Prince Albert Raiders.

In return, the Pats are getting 17-year-old forward Jakob Brook, a second-round pick in the 2020 Western Hockey League (WHL) Bantam Draft and a conditional third-round pick in 2020.

Thanks for all you did, Max! Best of luck with the @PARaidersHockey.#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/1SY6sbFpW2 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) January 9, 2020

The condition is based on Paddock returning to the Raiders as a 20-year-old next season.

“We wish Max all the best in Prince Albert,” said John Paddock, Regina Pats VP of hockey operations and general manager.

“He has been our MVP so far this season and has been a great Pat over the last three years.”

Paddock played 114 games over his time with the team, posting a 44-49-5-5 record with a 3.27 goals against average and a .901 save percentage.

So far this season, Paddock has a 3.31 goals against average, a .905 save percentage and two shutouts.

Brook of Roblin, Manitoba, has 21 points in 99 career games in the WHL.

He has three goals and nine points in 38 games this season.

“We are excited to add Jakob to our group,” Paddock said.

“He is a good young player with a lot of speed who will be a big part of our team going forward.”

The trade comes just a day after the Pats traded 18-year-old defenceman Tyson Feist to the Kelowna Rockets.

With the trade deadline fast approaching players are certainly on aware it. The team is 12-21-3-2 on the season and understand moves could be coming.

“Every year you’re on the edge of your seat. You never know what’s going to happen,” said Austin Pratt, Regina Pats captain.

“You can be told you’re staying, but if there is a deal that comes up that they can’t pass up on they’re going to do it – it’s a business. Everyone is a little nervous, but that’s how it is every year.”

The WHL trade deadline is on Friday.