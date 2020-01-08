Menu

Sports

OHL Roundup: Wednesday, January 8, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2020 9:51 pm
Updated January 8, 2020 9:52 pm

SAGINAW, Mich. – Evgeniy Oksentyuk and Riley Piercey each scored a pair of goals as the Flint Firebirds held on for a 6-5 victory over the Saginaw Spirit in Ontario Hockey League action on Wednesday.

Connor Roberts was credited with the winner at 12:34 of the third period, while Emmet Pierce had the other goal for Flint (21-15-1).

Mason Millman, Danny Kartic, Cole Coskey and DJ Busdeker replied with a goal and an assist for Saginaw (23-12-4). Jake Goldowski also scored.

Saginaw forward Cole Perfetti recorded his 42nd assist of the season, placing him just one shy of the OHL lead held by Ottawa’s Marco Rossi and Peterborough’s Semyon Der-Arguchintsev.

Flint netminder Anthony Popovich turned aside 39-of-44 shots.

Marshall Frappier made 30 saves in defeat.

The Firebirds converted on one of three power-play opportunities while the Spirit went 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
