Crime

2 drivers charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 11:49 am
Updated January 8, 2020 11:51 am
Two drivers in Peterborough County were charged with stunt driving following separate incidents on Tuesday, police say.
Two drivers in Peterborough County were charged with stunt driving following separate incidents on Tuesday, police say.

Two drivers were charged with stunt driving following police radar patrols in Peterborough County on Tuesday.

Peterborough County OPP say officers conducting radar patrols in Cavan-Monaghan Township around 4 p.m. clocked a vehicle travelling 158 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 kilometre-per-hour zone along Highway 115, south of Peterborough.

Randall McComb, 58, of Omemee, was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was impounded.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 9.

About an hour later in Douro-Dummer Township, police say officers clocked a vehicle travelling 137 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 kilometre-per-hour zone along Highway 28, east of Peterborough.

Story continues below advertisement

Melanie Popovski, 19, of Markham, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and her vehicle was impounded.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 9.

