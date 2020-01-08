2 drivers charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers were charged with stunt driving following police radar patrols in Peterborough County on Tuesday.

Peterborough County OPP say officers conducting radar patrols in Cavan-Monaghan Township around 4 p.m. clocked a vehicle travelling 158 kilometres per hour in a posted 100 kilometre-per-hour zone along Highway 115, south of Peterborough.

Randall McComb, 58, of Omemee, was arrested and charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

His driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was impounded.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 9.

About an hour later in Douro-Dummer Township, police say officers clocked a vehicle travelling 137 kilometres per hour in a posted 80 kilometre-per-hour zone along Highway 28, east of Peterborough.

Melanie Popovski, 19, of Markham, was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Her driver’s licence was suspended for seven days, and her vehicle was impounded.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 9.

