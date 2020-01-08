Menu

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, January 7, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 8, 2020 1:32 am

PORTLAND, Ore. – Seth Jarvis had a goal and three assists and Jaydon Dureau scored twice as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the Spokane Chiefs 5-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Johnny Ludvig and Reece Newkirk also scored to help the Winterhawks (28-6-4) improve to 12-0-1 in their last 13 games.

Cordel Larson, Eli Zummack and Jack Finley found the back of the net for the Chiefs (20-13-5), losers of three straight.

Dante Giannuzzi made 25 saves for Portland asLukas Parík turned away 33 shots for Spokane.

WHEAT KINGS 4 TIGERS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Jiri Patera made 44 saves and Ridly Greig scored twice as the Wheat Kings (20-17-3) won their fifth game in a row by toppling Medicine Hat (25-12-2).

REBELS 6 RAIDERS 5 (OT)

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Arshdeep Bains had two goals — including the winner — and an assist and Ben King added four helpers as Red Deer (14-20-4) edged the Raiders (21-14-6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHL
