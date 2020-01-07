Climate change driving up risk of wildfires in Canada: fire experts

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian wildfire experts say Canada is very vulnerable to the kind of devastating wildfires ravaging Australia right now.

More than 12.5 million hectares of bushland have burned in Australia since October and prime forest-fire season is just now getting underway.

Canada’s worst year for forest fires burned about seven million hectares in 1995, while the average yearly amount burned is about 2.1 million hectares.

Ed Struzik, a fellow at the Institute for Energy and Environmental Policy at Queen’s University, says Canada is just as vulnerable as Australia to massive fires.

Struzik points to climate change, population growth and the amount of potential fuel for fires in Canada’s forests left behind by tree-killing pests like the mountain pine beetle as reasons to be concerned.

University of Alberta wildland fire professor Mike Flannigan says “climate change’s fingerprints are all over these Australian fires” and play the same role in raising the risk in Canada.

In this Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 photo provided by State Government of Victoria, a helicopter tackles a wildfire in East Gippsland, Victoria state, Australia. Wildfires burning across Australia’s two most-populous states trapped residents of a seaside town in apocalyptic conditions Tuesday, Dec. 31, and were feared to have destroyed many properties and caused fatalities. State Government of Victoria via AP