Canada relocating some troops in Iraq to Kuwait amid escalating tensions

OTTAWA — Chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance says the Canadian military is temporarily relocating some soldiers from Iraq to Kuwait.

The move announced on Twitter today follows the lead of Germany and several other allies who have withdrawn some of their troops.

A letter from General Jonathan Vance, Chief of the Defence Staff, to Canadians about our deployed personnel in the Middle East. #OpIMPACT pic.twitter.com/Y0IdmZdo9f — Canadian Forces (@CanadianForces) January 7, 2020

Western troops in Iraq have been on high alert since the weekend killing of an Iranian general by a U.S. drone.

Canada has about 500 soldiers in Iraq to help fight the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.