Politics

Canada relocating some troops in Iraq to Kuwait amid escalating tensions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2020 11:44 am
Updated January 7, 2020 11:47 am
Iraq parliament votes to expel foreign troops from the country
WATCH: Iraq parliament votes to expel foreign troops from the country

OTTAWA — Chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance says the Canadian military is temporarily relocating some soldiers from Iraq to Kuwait.

The move announced on Twitter today follows the lead of Germany and several other allies who have withdrawn some of their troops.

Western troops in Iraq have been on high alert since the weekend killing of an Iranian general by a U.S. drone.

READ MORE: Iran parliament votes to designate U.S. army, Pentagon as terrorist entities

Canada has about 500 soldiers in Iraq to help fight the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
IraqCanadian MilitaryIran newsJonathan VanceU.S. Irancanada troops in iraqcanadian military iraqIraq troops
