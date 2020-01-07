Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 suspects sought by Ottawa police after cash box stolen from west-end business

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 1:36 pm
Ottawa police say they need help identifying these two suspects who allegedly broke into a west-end business early on Dec. 5 and stole a cash box.
Ottawa police say they need help identifying these two suspects who allegedly broke into a west-end business early on Dec. 5 and stole a cash box. Ottawa Police Service handout

Ottawa police say they need help identifying two adults they claim broke into a west-end business and stole a cash box in early December.

Police say the break and enter happened at 1 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2019, in the 100 block of Cardevco Road, west of Kanata.

READ MORE: Elderly pedestrian in critical condition after collision near Ottawa Hospital Civic campus

The two suspects, a man and a woman, took off with all the money stored in the cash box, police say.

The man has facial hair and was wearing a ball cap, hooded sweater, jeans, gloves and “light-coloured” running shoes during the break and enter, according to police.

READ MORE: OPP seek info on car involved in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run in South Dundas

Investigators say the woman was also wearing a ball cap and hooded sweater, along with a “heavy” winter coat and boots.

Story continues below advertisement

Police urge anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2655 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through the Crime Stoppers website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa newsOttawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa theftottawa break and enterCardevco Road break-inCarp break-and-enter
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.