2 suspects sought by Ottawa police after cash box stolen from west-end business

Ottawa police say they need help identifying two adults they claim broke into a west-end business and stole a cash box in early December.

Police say the break and enter happened at 1 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2019, in the 100 block of Cardevco Road, west of Kanata.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, took off with all the money stored in the cash box, police say.

The man has facial hair and was wearing a ball cap, hooded sweater, jeans, gloves and “light-coloured” running shoes during the break and enter, according to police.

Investigators say the woman was also wearing a ball cap and hooded sweater, along with a “heavy” winter coat and boots.

Police urge anyone with information to call 613-236-1222, ext. 2655 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or through the Crime Stoppers website.

Suspects to identify in Break and Enter Cardevco Rd. https://t.co/3nWNZIiYhM #ottnews Suspects à identifier dans une affaire d’introduction par effraction, chemin Cardevco https://t.co/qk867VhCby #ottnouvelles pic.twitter.com/FiMjuF9Qa0 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 7, 2020