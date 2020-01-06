eHealth Saskatchewan offline while dealing with ransomware attack

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s eHealth agency is responding to a ransomware attack.

“Ransomware found its way onto eHealth’s servers on Sunday morning,” eHealth Saskatchewan posted on its Facebook page Monday. “Work began immediately on containing the spread of the computer virus. That work continues.”

The first priority is protecting confidential patient information, eHealth said, adding that at this time, there is no evidence of a data breach.

According to the post, antivirus software detected the ransomware immediately.

MySaskHealthRecord is not available to returning users or new registrants.

The agency did not provide a timeline as to when it will be back online.

