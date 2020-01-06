Menu

Crime

Human remains discovered northeast of Edmonton

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 2:48 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 2:51 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RCMP are investigating after human remains were located in a field east of Redwater, Alta., over the weekend.

In a media release Monday, police said the remains were found around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 in a field on Range Road 203A.

The area is located along the North Saskatchewan River in Sturgeon County, about 17 kilometres southeast of Redwater.

READ MORE: Driver killed in collision with train northeast of Edmonton

Police said the death is being treated as suspicious and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.

Details on the victim’s identity were not released. Police said an autopsy was scheduled Monday to determine the cause of death.

Redwater is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

