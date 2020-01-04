Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Re:Plenish zero waste market launches in Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 4, 2020 6:12 pm
Re:Plenish zero waste market kicks off in Edmonton
WATCH: Re:Plenish is a zero waste lifestyle store that's opened up in Edmonton for 2020. The owners behind the idea visited the morning news to chat about the concept.

A pair of Edmontonians have launched a zero-waste market they hope will increase interest in eco-friendly shopping.

Re:Plenish officially opened its doors Jan. 4, and the weekend-only pop-up store features locally made products, biodegradable personal items like toothbrushes and cotton swabs, and bulk refills of household liquids like shampoo, conditioner and dish soap.

That way, customers don’t have to keep buying plastic-bottled products that can’t break down.

“Everything is reusable or refillable so that it’s a one-time purchase,” said co-founder Karine St-Onge. “Hopefully, no extra waste will be created after that.”

READ MORE: Wrapping paper, ribbons, trees: Where and how to dispose of holiday waste in Edmonton

“The inspiration honestly came from looking at our own waste,” co-founder Meghann Law said.

“Once you kind of open your eyes to it, it’s hard to look away.”

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement
Meghann Law (L) and Karine St-Onge (R) have launched an eco-friendly store in Edmonton.
Meghann Law (L) and Karine St-Onge (R) have launched an eco-friendly store in Edmonton. Julien Fournier / Global News

Law and St-Onge said that while some other places in Edmonton also offer zero-waste refill options, such as Earth’s General Store, they want to grow the movement in the city.

“The more that we use these types of products and we commit to this type of lifestyle, the cheaper they’ll get in the future,” said St-Onge.

“It’s really a commitment to helping the environment.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: ‘It just ends up in our waste system’: Plastic grocery bag ban officially launched in Devon, Alberta

The store will start off being open only on weekends in a pop-up format as the duo still holds full-time jobs, but they hope to eventually lock down a brick and mortar location.

“We wanted to give options for people who were starting to feel that kind of eco-guilt,” said Law.

Story continues below advertisement

“Coming and supporting local and buying a zero-waste product is an easy way to reduce that waste.”

Re:Plenish will run from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at 9803 47 Avenue NW.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Zero Waste Edmontoneco-friendly edmontonenvironmental edmontonenvironmental productsre:plenishreplenish edmontonzero waste marketzero waste productszero waste yeg
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.