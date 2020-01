Send this page to someone via email

County Road 10 is closed following a reported structure fire in Cavan Monaghan Township on Friday afternoon.

Township firefighters responded to the blaze around 2 p.m. The area is just south of Larmer Line just outside the village of Millbrook.

Structure fire on Larmer Line. County Rd 10 is closed north of Millbrook. All cars being turned around. pic.twitter.com/NTd0BuqkbZ — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) January 3, 2020

TRAFFIC: County Road 10 is blocked to traffic as @CavanMonaghan firefighters deal with a barn fire south of Larmer Line #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/kaSGDouUxb — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) January 3, 2020

No word yet on if there are any injuries.

More to come.