3 youths charged following stabbing of 14-year-old boy at Vaughan Mills mall

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they have now charged three male youths, ages 14, 13 and 12 years old, following a stabbing just outside Vaughan Mills mall on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the shopping mall on Bass Pro Mills Drive, near Highway 400 and Rutherford Road, shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds. The boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and currently remains in hospital, according to police.

With the assistance of Vaughan Mills mall security, police say investigators determined a fight had broken out between a large group of youths just outside of Entrance 3.

After the alleged fight, police say most of the group dispersed, but officers have arrested three youths who are believed to be involved.

Story continues below advertisement

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old boy have each been charged with being party to the offences of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youths cannot be identified.