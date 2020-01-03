Menu

Crime

3 youths charged following stabbing of 14-year-old boy at Vaughan Mills mall

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 3, 2020 9:49 am
York Regional Police block off Entrance 3 at Vaughan Mills mall after a reported stabbing on Thursday evening.
York Regional Police block off Entrance 3 at Vaughan Mills mall after a reported stabbing on Thursday evening. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

York Regional Police say they have now charged three male youths, ages 14, 13 and 12 years old, following a stabbing just outside Vaughan Mills mall on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the shopping mall on Bass Pro Mills Drive, near Highway 400 and Rutherford Road, shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from stab wounds. The boy was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and currently remains in hospital, according to police.

With the assistance of Vaughan Mills mall security, police say investigators determined a fight had broken out between a large group of youths just outside of Entrance 3.

READ MORE: 14-year-old boy injured after stabbing at Vaughan Mills mall, 3 suspects arrested

After the alleged fight, police say most of the group dispersed, but officers have arrested three youths who are believed to be involved.

Story continues below advertisement

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old boy have each been charged with being party to the offences of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youths cannot be identified.

